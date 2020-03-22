CORONAVIRUS

Johnson County mayors ask residents to limit trips outside homes

Reducing spread of COVID-19 will help health care workers manage crisis, leaders said

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague gives opening remarks and shows his new scarf, made by his fianc#xe9;, during the third ann
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague gives opening remarks and shows his new scarf, made by his fiancé, during the third annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day march in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:50AM | Sun, March 22, 2020

University of Iowa Hospitals seeking donated face shields

10:08AM | Sun, March 22, 2020

Johnson County mayors ask residents to limit trips outside homes

07:53AM | Sun, March 22, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 22: Stay home, Johnson County mayors ...

06:03PM | Sat, March 21, 2020

New features to launch in Gazette in coming week

05:31PM | Sat, March 21, 2020

University of Iowa hospitals rewards employees amid coronavirus crisis with lump ...

12:37PM | Sat, March 21, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 21: Linn County reports first case
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

IOWA CITY — Johnson County mayors issued a statement Sunday urging residents to limit non-essential trips outside their homes to reduce spread of COVID-19.

“Social distancing and staying in place is, undoubtedly, the No. 1 thing that our residents can do to slow the spread and allow our health care professionals to effectively manage this crisis,” Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague said in a prepared statement. “I strongly recommend that everyone limit their trips outside of their home and isolate in place as much as possible for the next two weeks.”

Teague, along with Coralville Mayor John Lundell and North Liberty Mayor Terry Donahue, said Johnson County residents should:

— Limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people and stay at least six feet away from people who aren’t living in your household.

— Consider self-isolation for 14 days after travel out of state.

— Wash hands frequently and follow a disinfection routine in homes and businesses.

— Use available telemedicine options, including calling your physician if you have flu-like or upper respiratory symptoms before going to a hospital.

“As hospital resources are stressed at this critical time, it is important that the public remain calm and seek guidance from health care providers in a remote manner whenever possible,” Donahue said.

All three communities have previously taken steps to close public facilities, stop programming and public events, and limit opportunities for public interaction. Additionally, Iowa City on Sunday decided to have all employees supporting non-essential services to work from home March 24 through April 12.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie issued similar advice Saturday, asking residents there to stay home except for essential trips, such as going to the grocery store.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:16PM | Sat, March 21, 2020

Watch live: Coronavirus task force daily briefing, March 21

10:29AM | Sat, March 21, 2020

Linn County confirms first three coronavirus cases

07:00AM | Sat, March 21, 2020

Religious leaders find virtual ways to worship during COVID-19

06:00AM | Sat, March 21, 2020

Iowa manufacturing, utilities workers still are coming to work. What protections ...

09:25PM | Fri, March 20, 2020

Six of Johnson County's 22 COVID-19 cases have recovered, no new cases reported ...

08:40PM | Fri, March 20, 2020

Economists see real pain, but recovery starting before end of 2020
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

University of Iowa Hospitals seeking donated face shields

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 22: Stay home, Johnson County mayors urge

New features to launch in Gazette in coming week

University of Iowa hospitals rewards employees amid coronavirus crisis with lump-sum payments

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Linn County confirms first three coronavirus cases

Iowa City apartment fire displaces residents, causes $80K damage

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 21: Linn County reports first case

Watch live: Coronavirus task force daily briefing, March 21

Cedar Rapids Police: Early Saturday shooting on North Towne Court

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.