Johnson County Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center ready to go to bid

IOWA CITY — Groundbreaking for the Johnson County Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center could begin as early as October.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution Thursday to approve the plans and estimated total cost of the access center. The project is scheduled to go out to bid in the next few days.

“I think Sept. 19 is when we hope to award the contract,” said Matt Miller, project manager for the center. “Construct would start shortly thereafter.”

The Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center, which will be built at 270 Southgate Ave. on the south side of Iowa City, will be home to sobering and crisis stabilization units, and a low-barrier homeless shelter. The low-barrier shelter would not require people to be sober in order to be admitted.

The center is part of a larger response within the county to shift the approach in how to manage individuals in a mental health crisis. Beginning in May 2015, local law enforcement agencies sent officers and deputies to San Antonio, Texas to be trained on crisis intervention, an approach that not only teaches participants how to recognize when someone is having a mental health issue or other crisis, but how to de-escalate the situation.

While crisis intervention training was a positive first step, local officials recognized that law enforcement still only had two options for where to take someone experiencing a crisis — jail or the hospital. San Antonio is also home to the Restoration Center, which includes sobering, detoxification and mental health units. Haven for Hope, a homeless shelter that offers education and employment services, is across the street.

Officials in Johnson County have been working toward their own access center since 2017.

Miller said startup costs for the project — which include the earth work on the site, the building and solar panels — is about $6.9 million.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Hopefully, the bids will come in below that, but that’s what we’ve estimated,” Miller said.

Numerous local entities have pledged contributions to the access center’s capital costs in the coming years. For Fiscal Year 2020, Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region pledged $2,050,000, the City of Iowa City pledged $2.5 million, Coralville and North Liberty each pledged $250,000, Tiffin pledged $10,000 and Hills pledged $2,000. In FY21, Coralville and North Liberty are each expected to commit another $250,000 each to the project.

Miller said those contributions still need to be formalized. Another step to be completed in the coming months is to finalize the agreement with AbbeHealth to serve as the managing entity for the facility.

Once work begins, officials expect construction the urgent care center to take about a year, placing the opening of the facility approximately in October 2020.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com