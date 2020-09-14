Judge again sides with GOP, ruling prefilled Johnson County absentee ballot request forms not allowed

IOWA CITY — A judge, once again, sides with President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, ruling Monday that Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert wasn’t authorized by Iowa law to send out prefilled absentee ballot request forms for the Nov. 3 election.

Iowa GOP officials are calling this ruling another big win for “election integrity,” after having previous success in lawsuits filed in Linn and Woodbury counties, where judges have granted a temporary injunction and ordered county auditors to invalidate the thousands of prefilled forms sent out by them.

The auditors have been directed to notify those voters and ask them to return a new “blank” form that will be sent out to them by the Iowa Secretary of State, their county auditor or another organization.

“This should effectively close the case on rogue county auditors trying to skirt Iowa’s widely-supported voter ID laws,” Aaron Britt, communications director for the Republican Party of Iowa, said in a statement Monday. “Iowa Republicans will continue advocating for accessible and fair elections, and ensure the chaos and confusion created by rogue county auditors is put to an end. Iowans must be able to trust the validity and have confidence in our elections.”

Sixth Judicial District Judge Ian Thornhill, in his ruling, said it was “implausible to conclude” that an absentee ballot application almost completely filled out by an auditor is allowed under Iowa law where the Legislature has “specifically forbidden government officials from partially completing the same document.”

Thornhill said this is “bolstered” by the fact that emergency legislation, through the Legislative Council, was required before Secretary of State Paul Pate could prefill “blank” request forms with the election date and type.

Weipert admitted that he preemptively took action to correct voters from turning in forms without the necessary information that must be on the form, such as voter identification number or driver’s license, in order to get an absentee ballot. Under Iowa law, Weipert is “specifically forbidden” to take this action, Thornhill said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“The court concludes that plaintiffs (Republicans) have a likelihood of showing that the voter himself or herself must complete the ABR (absentee ballot request) form, and that county auditors cannot prepopulate the ABR form for voters,” Thornhill said in his ruling.

Thornhill said the real dispute in this case is the application of two Iowa laws which designate the Secretary of State as the state commissioner of elections, and gives him/her supervisory authority over the county commissioners of elections — auditors. The Secretary of State also has authority to prescribe uniform election practices and procedures, as well as forms, and may exercise emergency powers, according to the ruling.

Thornhill said the plaintiffs have a likelihood of showing the auditor’s actions are directly contrary to the directives of the Legislature.

The Secretary of State, who has supervisory authority over the county auditors, issued an emergency directive regarding the request forms — with the authority of the Legislature, and Weipert or any other county auditor didn’t challenge the directive as unconstitutional in court before mailing out the prefilled forms, Thornhill noted.

In regards to Weipert’s argument that the emergency directive is unenforceable because it was issued under an unconstitutional provision of Iowa law, the Legislative Council is authorized to conduct the business of the Legislature during intersession periods and is a bipartisan council, he said in the ruling. The council never “actually got to the point of taking away powers of the Secretary of State and keeping them for itself.”

Weipert also argued he was legally permitted to send the prefilled forms under Johnson County’s home ruling authority. The Iowa Constitution grants counties home rule power and authority, not inconsistent with the laws of the General Assembly, to determine local affairs and government. Although, under this home rule, the “legislature retains the power to trump or preempt local law.”

Thornhill agreed with the plaintiffs that the general principles of home rule authority relied on by Weipert don’t belong to him, but to the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. The board would have the authority to enact any ordinance falling within home rule status, and in this case, no ordinance requiring prefilled absentee ballot request forms has been passed by the board.

Thornhill points out that granting the temporary injunction doesn’t mean that Johnson County voters who choose to vote by absentee ballot will lose their right to vote. It only means they “simply cannot” use the prefilled forms mailed out by Weipert but may acquire an absentee ballot another way permitted by Iowa law.

Correcting this error now before any votes are taken preserves every Johnson County voter’s right to have his or her vote counted, Thornhill concluded.

Thornhill ordered Weipert to contact the voters in writing that the prefilled forms sent by him are invalid and ask the voters to submit a form in accordance with the Iowa Secretary of State.

Thornhill also ordered the Republicans to pay $500 cash or surety bond to cover the injunction costs.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com