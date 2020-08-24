Government

Center Point council member John Stuelke gets Democratic nomination for Linn County Board of Supervisors

Current Supervisor Brent Oleson announced his retirement earlier this month

John Stuelke
John Stuelke

Center Point City Council member John Stuelke is officially the Democratic nominee for the Linn County Supervisor District 3 seat.

The Linn County Democrats held a virtual nomination convention on Saturday and selected Stuelke as the Democratic Party candidate for the Nov. 3 ballot, a news release said.

“He is coming into this office with broad experience in each corner of Linn County,” Linn County Democrat Chair Bret Nilles said.

The seat currently is held by Brent Oleson, who announced his retirement and withdrawal from the election earlier this month.

Louis Zumbach, state representative from Coggon, is running as the Republican for the seat.

The District 3 seat of the Linn County Board of Supervisors covers all the Marion precincts and the townships that surround Cedar Rapids and Mount Vernon.

“This convention, although ‘virtual’ through email and online voting, was indeed challenging due to the devastation resulting from the derecho that hit Linn County. A quorum was achieved and John Stuelke received a clear majority of votes,” the release said.

Stuelke is the current mayor pro tempore in Center Point. He previously has served the Center Point City Council as mayor for four years and has been on the council for a total of 22 years.

He retired after 38 years with the Sheriff’s Office in June, the past 11 years serving as Sheriff Brian Gardner’s chief deputy.

Stuelke has volunteered in the Center Point Fire Department and served two years as the chief. He also worked part-time with the Center Point Police Department during the 1980s, the release said.

Stuelke grew up in Marion and has spent his life in Linn County, the release said.

