Government

Campaign almanac: Presidential candidates Delaney, Moulton head to Cedar Rapids to talk climate

Delaney also unveils plan to tackle opioid crisis

Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney speaks at Iowa Democratic Party's annual Hall of Fame celebration at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Cedar Rapids Convention Complex in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney speaks at Iowa Democratic Party's annual Hall of Fame celebration at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Cedar Rapids Convention Complex in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The Campaign Almanac features the latest political news from Eastern Iowa, plus news from the presidential candidates courting Iowans ahead of the caucus.

CLIMATE CONVERSATIONS: Three more 2020 Democratic presidential nomination hopefuls have agreed to participate in Sen. Rob Hogg’s “Climate Conversations.”

The Cedar Rapids Democrat will host former Pennsylvania U.S. Rep. Joe Sestak from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Cedar Rapids Public Library, 450 Fifth Ave. SE, Beems Auditorium Room A.

Former Maryland U.S. Rep. John Delaney will join Hogg from 3 to 4 p.m. July 13 at Groundswell Cafe, 201 Third Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids.

Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton will join him at 7 p.m. July 14 at Lucky’s, 86 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, after the Progress Iowa Corn Feed.

The events are free and open to the public.

DELANEY OPIOID PLAN: Democratic presidential hopeful John Delaney has released a comprehensive set of policies to address the nation’s opioid addiction crisis.

In 2017, more than 47,000 people in the United States died from a drug overdose involving an opioid. That’s an average of 130 people dying every day.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Opioid addiction is ravaging our nation, which is why I am announcing a new, expansive national plan to address the opioid crisis head-on by strengthening prevention efforts, investing in mental health care, supporting evidence-based treatment programs, and driving economic development,” Delaney said.

“We won’t get there overnight or over the next year, but by creating a stronger mental health system, strengthening prevention efforts, and helping those with addiction to rebuild their lives, we can stop the crisis which has hurt millions of American families.”

The plan includes strengthening prevention efforts, ensuring access to evidence-based substance use disorder treatment, invest in recovery and funding for programs.

To see the plan, visit johndelaney.com.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

After years of shortfalls, Iowa posts strong tax growth

Iowa Democrats call for medical cannabis study

In U.S. Senate, Joni Ernst finds 'so much politics in politics'

Cory Booker picks up post-debate Iowa endorsements

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids man illegally had 17 guns, including four machine guns

Iowans enjoy a few new freedoms starting this week

Nike pulls 'Betsy Ross Flag' sneakers after Kaepernick complains

Amana basket weaver helps keep tradition alive

Another body found under bridge in Iowa City

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.