Campaign almanac: Presidential candidates Delaney, Moulton head to Cedar Rapids to talk climate

The Campaign Almanac features the latest political news from Eastern Iowa, plus news from the presidential candidates courting Iowans ahead of the caucus.

CLIMATE CONVERSATIONS: Three more 2020 Democratic presidential nomination hopefuls have agreed to participate in Sen. Rob Hogg’s “Climate Conversations.”

The Cedar Rapids Democrat will host former Pennsylvania U.S. Rep. Joe Sestak from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Cedar Rapids Public Library, 450 Fifth Ave. SE, Beems Auditorium Room A.

Former Maryland U.S. Rep. John Delaney will join Hogg from 3 to 4 p.m. July 13 at Groundswell Cafe, 201 Third Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids.

Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton will join him at 7 p.m. July 14 at Lucky’s, 86 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, after the Progress Iowa Corn Feed.

The events are free and open to the public.

DELANEY OPIOID PLAN: Democratic presidential hopeful John Delaney has released a comprehensive set of policies to address the nation’s opioid addiction crisis.

In 2017, more than 47,000 people in the United States died from a drug overdose involving an opioid. That’s an average of 130 people dying every day.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Opioid addiction is ravaging our nation, which is why I am announcing a new, expansive national plan to address the opioid crisis head-on by strengthening prevention efforts, investing in mental health care, supporting evidence-based treatment programs, and driving economic development,” Delaney said.

“We won’t get there overnight or over the next year, but by creating a stronger mental health system, strengthening prevention efforts, and helping those with addiction to rebuild their lives, we can stop the crisis which has hurt millions of American families.”

The plan includes strengthening prevention efforts, ensuring access to evidence-based substance use disorder treatment, invest in recovery and funding for programs.

To see the plan, visit johndelaney.com.