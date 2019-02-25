Government

Tribute planned for former Cedar Rapidian John Culver

John C. Culver delivers remarks as Mayor Ron Corbett looks on at the Cedar Rapids City Hall on Tuesday, April 12, 2016. The conference room for the city council chambers on the third floor of City Hall, which was formerly a federal building and housed Culver's office, was renamed the John C. Culver Conference Room. Culver served 16 years in the US House and Senate, and is the father of former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The life and legacy of former U.S. Sen. John Culver, who grew up in Cedar Rapids, will be honored at a special tribute Wednesday evening at the Public Policy Center at Simpson College in Indianola that bears his name.

The program will start at 7 p.m. in Hubbell Hall I in the Kent Campus Center at Simpson College. It is free and open to the public. It also will be livestreamed on the Culver Center Facebook page, www.facebook.com/culverfellows. It will be the only public Iowa memorial for Culver, who died Dec. 26 at age 86.

Culver, a Democrat, first was elected to the U.S. House in 1964. He moved to the Senate with a victory in the 1974 election. He served one term in the Senate before losing his 1980 re-election bid to Republican Chuck Grassley.

Former colleagues Bonnie Campbell, who served the senator in various capacities, U.S. Rep. Jim Leach, whose service overlapped Culver’s, and Judy Riggs, his chief legislative assistant, will participate Wednesday in a panel discussion about Culver.

Additional speakers will include the senator’s son and former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver; Iowa City attorney Jim Larew, who served as special assistant to Sen. Culver and chief of staff to his son; Debra Moore and Donn Stanley, founding members of the Culver Public Policy Center Advisory Board and former members of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office; and current and former Culver Fellows.

A memorial fund has been established through the John C. Culver Public Policy Center at Simpson College, www.simpson.edu.

