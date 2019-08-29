Bidens to visit Cedar Rapids, Iowa City Labor Day picnics

CEDAR RAPIDS — Former Vice President Joe Biden will spend Monday in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, meeting with union members at their annual Labor Day picnics.

Biden and his wife, Jill, will visit the Hawkeye Area Labor Council’s picnic at Hawkeye Downs, 440 Sixth St. SW. The picnic, which organizers expect to attract about 2,000 people, will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From there the Bidens will go to a Labor Day Picnic hosted by the Iowa City Federation of Labor from 2 to 4 p.m. at City Park, Shelter #6, 200 E Park Rd.

The campaign did not release details about the timing of the Bidens’ visits to the picnics.

The Hawkeye Area Labor Council invites candidates to meet and talk with the union members, but does not give them speaking times. Labor Day, Hawkeye Area Labor Council Executive Director Rick Moyle joked, “Is workers’ day, not politicians’ day.”

Biden, who is leading most polls of likely Iowa caucusgoers’ choice for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has had more than 30 events in Iowa since kicking off his campaign back in April. He had an April 30 rally at Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids. The next day he spoke at Big Grove Brewery & Taproom in Iowa City.

The Bidens won’t have Hawkeye Downs to himself Monday. The Labor Council said 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg also will attend. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley will be there representing former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

