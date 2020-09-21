Government

Joe Biden set to air first Iowa network ads

Campaign begins Tuesday in several markets, including Cedar Rapids

Independence Hall is seen in the distance as Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speak
Independence Hall is seen in the distance as Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Sunday at the Constitution Center in Philadelphia. (Associated Press)

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign this week will be advertising on Iowa’s network television stations for the first time.

The Biden campaign previously has advertised in Iowa on cable channels and streaming services.

The new ad campaign, which will feature myriad ads on a variety of topics, begins Tuesday and will air in the Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Quad Cities, Sioux City and Ottumwa markets, according to the Biden campaign.

Biden, the former two-term vice president, is the Democratic challenger to incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.

Although Trump won Iowa by nearly 10 percentage points in 2016, polls here so far have showed a far more competitive race in 2020. The Iowa Poll published by the Des Moines Register, Monmouth and Public Policy Polling have produced polls showing Trump leading by just 1 or 2 percentage points.

The ads that will air starting this week will cover topics like health care, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery, the Biden campaign said.

