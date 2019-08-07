Front Rotator

In Burlington, Biden says Trump 'fanned the flames' of white supremacy

Trump tweets back that watching 'Sleepy Joe' is 'Sooo Boring!'

2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday during a campaign stop in Burlington, (Scott Morgan/Reuters)
By Bill Lukitsch, Quad City Times

BURLINGTON — In the wake of two back-to-back mass shootings that stunned the nation, former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday took on Donald Trump, saying the president essentially is responsible for stoking hatred and intolerance and white supremacy across the United States.

Biden made his remarks at a campaign event in Burlington, drawing on earlier statements from Trump following other instances of hate-motivated mass killings. Biden charged that Trump has given “safe harbor” to neo-Nazis, white supremacists and the KKK, and the Democratic former vice president denounced Trump for using words that “unleash the deepest, darkest forces” in the country.

“In both clear language and in code, this president has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation,” Biden said.

Thirty-one people were killed over the weekend in mass shootings by gunmen armed with assault-style weapons in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.

In El Paso, federal authorities have linked the shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, to racist and anti-immigrant ideology. The motive in Dayton remains unclear, though authorities say the accused shooter — Connor Betts — previously expressed a desire to do a mass shooting.

Trump’s response to Biden was swift. As he was traveling to meet with law enforcement and grieving families in Dayton and in El Paso, he wrote on Twitter: “Watching Sleepy Joe Biden making a speech. Sooo Boring!”

“The LameStream Media will die in the ratings and clicks with this guy,” the president added. “It will be over for them, not to mention the fact that our Country will do poorly with him. It will be one big crash, but at least China will be happy!”

