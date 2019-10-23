Government

1st female Iowa lieutenant governor, Jo Ann Zimmerman, dies

Jo Ann Zimmerman
Jo Ann Zimmerman
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s first female lieutenant governor, Jo Ann Zimmerman, has died.

Her daughter Beth Boland said Wednesday that her mother was 82 when she passed away Tuesday night at a hospice in Des Moines, surrounded by her family. Boland says Zimmerman died of complications from pulmonary fibrosis, which had been diagnosed seven or eight years ago.

Zimmerman was elected lieutenant governor as a Democrat in 1986 and served alongside the Republican governor, Terry Branstad. She was defeated by Republican Joy Corning in 1990. Before the 1990 state election, the governor and the lieutenant governor ran separately.

In 1992 Zimmerman helped found the Democratic Activist Women’s Network to help support female candidates.

Boland describes her mother as fearless, saying that “when she saw an injustice or something that she didn’t think was fair, she went about to fix it.”

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

'A place for everyone' with Marion zoning map update

Tipton hopes Highway 38 grant will unlock broadband, bike paths, other amenities

Cedar Rapids' Third Avenue SE reverts to two-way street

Abby Finkenauer fish fry attracts 8 presidential hopefuls to Cedar Rapids for November event

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Former RAGBRAI director's nonprofit becomes issue with media company behind the Register

Expert: Reshape Iowa higher ed to meet dire enrollment forecast

Hanging up on robocalls

Authorities looking for escaped work release inmate, gone from Cedar Rapids facility

Cedar Rapids high on list of costliest cremations, funerals

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.