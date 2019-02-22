Government

Jeff Danielson announces new job after resigning from two

State Senator Jeff Danielson, D-Cedar Falls, 2017 Iowa Legislature
Thomas Nelson, Waterloo Courier

WATERLOO — Jeff Danielson has accepted a position as American Wind Energy Association’s central region director.

Danielson made his announcement more than a week after he resigned from the Iowa Senate and as a Cedar Falls firefighter.

“Danielson will advocate for pro-growth policies to help wind power expand and meet strong consumer demand for clean energy,” according to a news release.

His first day will be Monday and while, AWEA’s located in Washington, D.C., Danielson will most likely remain in the Cedar Valley area.

“I’m proud to announce an exciting new chapter in my career, even as two wonderful chapters of public service come to a close,” Danielson said in the news release. “Above all, I’d like to thank the citizens of Cedar Valley for allowing me to serve them for so many years in the State Senate and the Cedar Falls Fire Department.”

On the same day Danielson announced his new job, Walt Rogers announced he is running to fill Danielson’s seat in the March 19 Senate District 30 special election.

“I want Black Hawk County and the University of Northern Iowa to have a stronger voice in Des Moines,” Rogers said in an earlier interview with The Courier. “I want to be a strong advocate for them in the majority party.”

No other Republicans have yet to announce their intention to run.

Four Democratic candidates have announced they are running to fill Danielson’s seat: Eric Giddens, a member of the Cedar Falls school board; Amy Petersen, a professor at the University of Northern Iowa; Sasha Wohlpart, also a member of the Cedar Falls school board; and Tom Ralston, a former union leader and employee of John Deere.

The Black Hawk County Democratic Party will hold a special convention to choose a candidate at 10 a.m. Saturday at their headquarters at 307 E. Fourth St. in downtown Waterloo.

Republicans will hold their convention Monday at Upper Iowa University for Republican Central Committee members.

Libertarian candidate Fred Perryman also has announced his candidacy.

Candidates have until March 5 to file to run in the election.

