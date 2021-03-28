Jake Brummer exits Cedar Rapids mayoral race

CEDAR RAPIDS — Small business owner Jake Brummer has exited the Cedar Rapids mayoral race days after launching his campaign.

Brummer, who owns a bar in Czech Village, intended to run for the city’s top elected position as a self-funded “normal guy,” looking out for the interests of ordinary Cedar Rapids residents. He has pulled out of the race to endorse community activist and businesswoman Amara Andrews’ mayoral candidacy.

“I decided to run because ordinary working-class people in this town need a voice,” Brummer said in a news release. “When Amara entered the race, I listened to her speech and realized she could be that champion and had already built the kind of campaign infrastructure needed to go the distance.”

According to the release, Brummer will serve as a campaign ambassador to carry Andrews’ message of new opportunity and new leadership to working-class citizens, especially in traditionally underserved areas.

“We are thrilled to have Jake’s support,” Andrews said. “Our message has been well received throughout the community and we’ve landed some significant endorsements, but having the support of another person who was running for the same office is huge.”

Andrews is challenging Mayor Brad Hart for the mayoral seat. Also challenging Hart so far is Tiffany O’Donnell, CEO of the nonprofit Women Lead Change.

Hasoni Pratts, a top lieutenant to former candidate for president and current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and political operatives Norm Sterzenbach of GPS Impact and Jessica Vanden Berg of Maverick Strategy are advising the Andrews campaign. She has received the endorsements of state Sen. Rob Hogg and state Rep. Liz Bennett, both Democrats who represent Cedar Rapids, as well as Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague, among others.

