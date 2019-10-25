Government

It's Halloween safety week, governor decrees

Kids more likely to be struck by cars while trick-or-treating

Costumed children join Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday as she proclaimed next week Halloween safety week in Iowa. The governor said she’d be trick-or-treating with her grandchildren this year. (Rod Boshart/Gazette Des Moines Bureau)
DES MOINES — Wonder Woman, Batman, Mario and a host of other Halloween characters joined Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Statehouse on Friday to proclaim next week as Halloween safety week in Iowa.

Joined by uniformed law officers at the observance, Reynolds reminded Iowans that Halloween is a widely celebrated tradition in Iowa.

Many communities host beggars’ night and trick–or-treat activities with thousands of children walking door-to-door in neighborhoods to collect candy and other treats.

Reynolds said Friday’s events was designed to promote a safe and enjoyable Halloween celebration for Iowans.

Children are more than twice as likely to be struck and killed by cars on Halloween than on any other day of the year, according to the National Safety Council.

Reynolds, who has 10 grandchildren, said her family will “absolutely” participate in next week’s festivities.

She said her family members gather in Waukee and “hit the streets,” going door to door after dark in search of sweets.

“Either I stay and hand out treats or go with them,” she said. “It’s more fun to go so I like going out with them.”

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

 

