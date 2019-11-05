It's Election Day!

For the first time, school district and municipal elections in Iowa are being combined starting today — so turnout is expected to be more robust than it has been for just city or school elections alone.

This election also marks the first time that the Iowa law requiring approved identification at the polls is in full effect. Voters without ID can have another registered voter from the precinct vouch for their identity, register at the polls today or cast a provisional ballot.

You can find your polling place on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov and clicking on “Find Your Precinct/Polling Place” on the right side and entering your ZIP code. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.