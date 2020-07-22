Government

Iowa's Medicaid director Michael Randol to depart next month

Search for new director begins 'immediately'

Michael Randol, Iowa Medicaid Director, addresses care providers during a town hall at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Friday, May 10, 2019. State officials are hosting a series of town halls May 6- May 16 for health care providers and Medicaid members to discuss UnitedHealthcare’s plan to exit the state program. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

The director of Iowa’s Medicaid program is leaving his role next month.

Michael Randol, who was hired to oversee the state’s privately managed program two years ago, will be leaving the state for a job in the private sector on Aug. 14, the Iowa Department of Human Services announced Wednesday.

Deputy Medicaid Director Julie Lovelady will serve as interim director while DHS begins recruitment for a new director immediately, officials said.

Officials did not offer more details on the search for a new director.

“Director Randol was brought on at a critical time to stabilize our Medicaid program,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news release. “I am so thankful for the work he’s done to not only stabilize the program, but improve the system, incorporate technology, and set a foundation that we can build on moving forward. I wish him the absolute best in his next endeavor.”

The announcement did not include information on Randol’s new role in the private sector, and a DHS spokesman declined to offer more details.

As director of Iowa Medicaid Enterprise since December 2017, Randol oversaw the state’s $5 billion Medicaid program that serves thousands of poor and disabled Iowans each year. The program has seen turmoil since it privatized in April 2016 after a number of managed care organizations — or private insurance companies that administer Medicaid benefits — left the state’s program due to chronic underfunding.

DHS Director Kelly Garcia praised Randol in her statement Wednesday, saying he has done “a tremendous amount of work to get our program on track.”

“I look forward to the next steps as we move into a new phase, which includes focusing on outcomes and social determinants of health,” Garcia said in a news release. “We have a lot of exciting opportunities ahead. I wish Michael tremendous success, he is a true public servant.”

Before coming to Iowa, Randol led the Medicaid program in Kansas for five years.

He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from William Woods University with an emphasis on finance, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of the State of New York.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

 

