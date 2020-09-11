Government

Iowa's economic index shows slight uptick, but signs point to weakened economy into 2021

(Gazette file photo)
(Gazette file photo)
Gazette Des Moines bureau

DES MOINES — Iowans got some good economic news Friday when state officials reported an index of leading indicators posted its first positive increase in July after seven straight months of decline.

It was a small increase — one-tenth of 1 percent — but it was the first month of positive change since the coronavirus “swiftly and sharply” affected both the Iowa and U.S. economies, analysts with the state Department of Revenue said.

The Iowa Leading Indicators Index increased to 103.3, with four of the index’s eight components rising.

Still, signs of a weakened economy persist.

The Iowa index was constructed to signal economic turning points with two key metrics that, when seen together, are considered a signal of a coming economic contraction: a six-month annualized change in the index below minus 2 percent; and a six-month diffusion index below 50.

The six-month annualized change in the index improved to negative 6.3 percent in July from a revised negative 7.1 percent in June. It is the 21st consecutive month of a negative value and the fifth month below a minus 2.0 percent change, officials said.

The Iowa non-farm employment coincident index recorded a 0.51 percent decline in July, the eighth month in a row of decline and the fourth largest one-month drop in the 20-year history, behind only April, May and June of this year, according to the monthly department report.

The decline “strongly suggests” the Iowa economy will continue to weaken throughout the first quarter of fiscal 2021, and employment growth will weaken over the next three to six months, state officials said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The four positive index components in July were residential building permits, the new orders index, diesel fuel consumption and average manufacturing hours.

Components that dropped in the index were average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), the national yield spread, the agricultural futures profits index and the Iowa stock market index.

The July report can be found here.

Gazette Des Moines bureau

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

AARP poll finds voters gives close edge to Ernst, Trump in Iowa

Seven more Iowa counties, Sac and Fox Tribe eligible for FEMA derecho aid

Four to vie for Coralville City Council seat

Iowa City 'dog community center' now looks to 2021

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

On Sept. 11, an escape from 'pitch black' Manhattan

A devoted florist gives each 9/11 victim a white birthday rose

Amid uncertainty, Iowa restaurants and bars struggle to hold on

Cedar Rapids commission keeps appeal of Lucas Jones' firing online

Former office manager sentenced to over 2 years for embezzling funds from Iowa City Area Development Group

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.