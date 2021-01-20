Iowa's congressional delegation reacts to inauguration of President Biden

“While the outcome of the presidential election was not what thousands of Iowans had hoped for, it’s time to look ahead and work toward a brighter future for our children. That includes addressing our national debt crisis and working to deliver results for the people of Iowa. I am hopeful that President Biden will seek common ground to move our country forward.”

— Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra from western Iowa’s 4th District, the only member of Iowa’s congressional delegation not to attend the inauguration. A spokesman said Feenstra was going to “senior night” for his daughter’s basketball team at Dordt University.

“In the shadow of the Capitol dome, which just two weeks ago was assaulted in an attempt to overthrow our very democracy, President Biden and Vice President Harris will demonstrate to the world that America is dedicated to the peaceful transfer of power, one of the greatest features of our republic, and to meeting the challenges of the day.”

— U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, the lone Democrat in Iowa’s congressional delegation, representing central and southwest Iowa’s 3rd District,

“As an eternal optimist, I am hopeful we can work together with President Joe Biden, and the first female Vice President, Kamala Harris, in a bipartisan way to deliver for the American people ... From the Renewable Fuel Standard to economic policy, and from agriculture to national defense, I will hold this administration accountable and always put Iowa’s interests first.”

— Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa.

“You wouldn’t know it listening to partisan commentators from the right or left, but you don’t have to make a choice between giving your unqualified support or total opposition to a president. As a legislator, I would be doing a disservice to those I represent if I did either. In my work on behalf of Iowans, I have to engage with the administration of the day if I want to be effective. As I have with every president, I will seek to find common ground with President Biden wherever possible, but I will strongly oppose policies that I think are not good for Iowa and all Americans based on input I receive from Iowans.”

— Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa