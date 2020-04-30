Iowans' initial unemployment claims up from last week

DES MOINES — The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits in Iowa was higher last week at 28,827 but well below the weekly peak hit earlier this month of 64,194, Iowa Workforce Development officials reported today.

Jobless insurance benefit payments totaled more than $51.4 million the same week as the coronavirus pandemic continued to take its toll on Iowa’s economy as some businesses prepared to resume limited operations Friday. Nationally, another 3.8 million Americans filed first-time unemployment claims last week, bringing the total since mid-March to more than 30 million.

In Iowa, there were 27,115 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 1,712 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 170,990.

Industries hit hardest with jobless claims in Iowa were manufacturing (7,402), health care and social assistance (4,190), self-employed, independent contractors and other non-specified categories (4,182), retail trade (2,472) and accommodation and food services (2,130).

This week, more than $102.7 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits was paid to 153,951 Iowans. Since April 4, a total of $327.75 million in benefits has been paid.

A total of $4.81 million was paid to 13,344 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced limited-capacity re-openings would begin Friday for restaurants, fitness centers, and retailers for 77 of 99 counties in the state, however, spiritual and religious gatherings can resume statewide this weekend. Other businesses will currently remain closed until May 15 in the 22 counties where COVID-19 cases have yet to peak.

Also, IWD officials announced this week that Iowans who refuse to return to work because unemployment benefits are more financially lucrative soon may be notified they are ineligible for the assistance.

The 261,740 unemployment claims filed in the state over the past six weeks are the most for any similar stretch in Iowa history — at least dating back to the Great Depression. Iowa’s weekly jobless benefits stood at 2,229 for the week ending March 14 and previously the highest weekly total prior was 14,201 in December 2000.

Some economists are predicting the next report for the U.S. unemployment rate will hit double digits due to the nationwide effects of the coronavirus epidemic.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com