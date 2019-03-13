Government

Iowa unemployment insurance payments delayed by one day this week

A systems processing error is to blame, per Iowa Workforce Development

The Gazette

Many Iowa recipients of unemployment insurance benefits will see a one-day delay in payments to their debit cards this week because of a systems processing error, according to a news release Wednesday from Iowa Workforce Development.

“On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Iowa Workforce Development was informed that weekly unemployment insurance payments that were to be deposited onto debit cards on Thursday, March 14, will be delayed,” Iowa Workforce Director Beth Townsend stated in the release. “We want to ensure all benefit payments will be made. We apologize for any inconvenience, and will provide more information as it becomes available. We understand not receiving an expected payment can be upsetting and we are diligently working to minimize the impact of this error. Any recipient who has questions or concerns should call us at 1-866-239-0843” between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The news release also stated both “Iowa Workforce Development and the Office of the Chief Information Officer are working to identify and correct the issue as soon as possible.”

