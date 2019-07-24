Grassley doesn't expect anything new from Mueller testimony

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sen. Chuck Grassley doesn’t expect to learn anything new when he gets a chance to review special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning,

Grassley had a full slate of activities Wednesday morning, “but I’m going to pay great attention when I get a chance to see a rerun”

The Iowa Republican spent the morning meeting with constituents, doing interviews on his prescription drug proposal that will be up for a Finance Committee vote Thursday, gaveling in the Senate, attending a Judiciary Committee meeting on immigration, chairing a Finance Committee on Treasury Department nominees and casting three votes.

“So I’ve been pretty busy,” Grassley said about the report that has been available to the public for months. “But you ought to know this: I’ve already had four of my staff read the report and we went over it with a fine-tooth comb.”

His expectations for new insight are low because “Muller said he’s not going to say anything that wasn’t in the report.”

He doubts the GOP-led Senate Judiciary Committee will have a similar hearing.

“But I want you to know that when there first was this hullabaloo ... (Senate Judiciary) Chairman Lindsey Graham did issue an invitation to Mueller to come if he wanted to come,” Grassley said.

