Government

Grassley doesn't expect anything new from Mueller testimony

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley speaks to reporters on his way from the Senate floor after a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley speaks to reporters on his way from the Senate floor after a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sen. Chuck Grassley doesn’t expect to learn anything new when he gets a chance to review special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning,

Grassley had a full slate of activities Wednesday morning, “but I’m going to pay great attention when I get a chance to see a rerun”

The Iowa Republican spent the morning meeting with constituents, doing interviews on his prescription drug proposal that will be up for a Finance Committee vote Thursday, gaveling in the Senate, attending a Judiciary Committee meeting on immigration, chairing a Finance Committee on Treasury Department nominees and casting three votes.

“So I’ve been pretty busy,” Grassley said about the report that has been available to the public for months. “But you ought to know this: I’ve already had four of my staff read the report and we went over it with a fine-tooth comb.”

His expectations for new insight are low because “Muller said he’s not going to say anything that wasn’t in the report.”

He doubts the GOP-led Senate Judiciary Committee will have a similar hearing.

“But I want you to know that when there first was this hullabaloo ... (Senate Judiciary) Chairman Lindsey Graham did issue an invitation to Mueller to come if he wanted to come,” Grassley said.

l Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by James

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Former diplomat to seek Iowa City Council seat

New Marion library will be built across street from current one

Mom, infant separated from family at Mexico border find help in Iowa City

Pence makes trade pitch in Iowa

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Former Linn-Mar school nurse sentenced to 180 days in jail for sex exploitation

Watch Live: Robert Mueller testifying before Congress

Hawkeye football, basketball revenue continues to slip

Coralville police take to Facebook to squash false report of attempted kidnapping

Judge sends Cedar Rapids man back to prison for violating probation in gun conviction

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.