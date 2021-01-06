Government

State offers Iowa union workers half-percent raise

The dome of the Iowa Capitol building in Des Moines is shown Jan. 13, 2015.
In response to a union request for a 3 percent pay raise each of the next two years, the state is offering Department of Transportation motor vehicle enforcement officers and state and campus public safety officers at regent university campuses in Ames, Cedar Falls and Iowa City a one-half of 1 percent raise with a 3 percent step increase.

The state made its offer in a virtual negotiation session with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61 on Wednesday.

Union President Danny Homan said he appreciated that the one-half of 1 percent offer was “a lot better” than the state’s offer of no pay hike to approximately 19,000 employees at prisons, colleges, health agencies and other state institutions also represented by AFSCME.

The two sides then went into a closed-door negotiation session.

