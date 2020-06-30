Iowa tied for fourth in census self-response rate

Government

CEDAR RAPIDS — One million Iowa households have responded to the 2020 United States census, making Iowa one of the states with the highest self-response rates.

Overall, 67.9 percent of Iowa households have responded to the census, which is taken every 10 years to determine congressional representation, inform hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade.

Minnesota leads the nation with a 70.3 self-response rate followed by Wisconsin at 68.7 percent and Michigan at 68 percent. Iowa is tied with Nebraska, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

By city, the second highest self-response rate in the nation is Balltown, a Dubuque County town of 69 residents — according to the 2010 census. It is Iowa’s 696th largest city by population.

Linn County has the seventh-highest self-response rate among Iowa counties at 71.7 percent with 62.4 percent responding by internet. In Johnson County, the response has been 68.7 percent — 35th highest — with 62.7 percent responding via the internet.

The highest response rate by mail and internet so far is Sioux County in northwest Iowa where 74.7 percent of households have replied, including 65.3 percent online.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

