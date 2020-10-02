Iowa Supreme Court approves federal order banning evictions

The Iowa Supreme Court signed an order allowing the state to enforce a federal order halting evictions of residents who cannot pay rent during coronavirus.

The Center for Disease Control enacted the order Sept. 4, citing the “historic threat to public health” because of coronavirus.

“Evicted renters must move, which leads to multiple outcomes that increase the risk of COVID-19 spread,” the order said. “Specifically, many evicted renters move into close quarters in shared housing or other congregate settings.”

It applies to individuals making $99,000 or less annually or couples making $198,000 or less annually who would be homeless with an eviction. If someone has to move within close quarters with family or friends, that also counts.

Residents also have to make “best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent or housing” and attempt to make partial payments.

Someone in danger of being evicted must present an “eviction declaration” form, which is available on the CDC’s website, to the landlord to avoid being evicted.

Tenants are still responsible to make rent payments, and landlords can charge fees for late rent as well. Landlords can also evict tenants for non-financial reasons.

The order does not protect against foreclosures.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds had a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in the state earlier in the pandemic, but she did not extend the moratorium when it expired in late May.

The CDC’s order is in effect through Dec. 31.

