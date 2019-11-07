Government

Iowa Supreme Court takes appeal of Gov. Reynolds jet ride case

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court will take an appeal of an Iowa attorney who challenged a 2017 flight Gov. Kim Reynolds and her family took on a private jet to a football game in Memphis, Tennessee.

Gary Dickey filed a complaint with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board in September 2018, alleging the $2,880 claimed for four seats on the jet in campaign documents underestimated the flight’s value.

The board dismissed his complaint, saying the estimate was reasonable.

Dickey appealed and a district court judge in December 2018 dismissed his challenge.

Dickey says in his appeal to the Supreme Court that Iowa campaign finance laws guarantee citizens accurate information and the court should establish a citizen’s right to challenge reports when they’re false.

The board’s lawyer argued the board and district judge didn’t err in their decisions and an appeal should be denied.

Chief Justice Mark Cady said in an order filed Wednesday that the court would take Dickey’s appeal but will base a decision on documents already filed so no further briefs or oral arguments will be accepted.

Reynolds attended the Liberty Bowl to watch Iowa State play Memphis.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Joni Ernst meets with Trump in effort to resolve RFS issue

Iowa senators want whistleblower's identity protected in Trump impeachment probe

Buchanan County man with felony convictions pleads guilty to voting charge

With big things planned downtown Cedar Rapids' west side, officials seek public input

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa coaches still highest paid in the state, but median wages stay flat

Picture this: a wider I-380 from North Liberty to Cedar Rapids

Have an old American Flag? Here's how to dispose of it respectfully, and get a brand new one for free

Classic Italian cuisine, with a twist at Bari Italian in Kingston Village

One driver killed in crash involving semi truck in Jones County

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.