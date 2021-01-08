Conditional pledges sought to pressure stronger coronavirus efforts by Reynolds

CEDAR RAPIDS — A national PAC and Iowa advocacy group are kicking off what they call the first-of-its-kind fundraiser for Iowa politics to pressure Gov. Kim Reynolds to make stronger coronavirus mitigation efforts to prevent Iowa’s hospitals from overflowing.

Although COVID-19 mitigation efforts in Iowa have “pulled us back from the brink, (Reynolds) is pulling back on those efforts and things are expected to get worse,” said Jeremy Dumkrieger, co-founder of Iowans for a Safe Return to School.

For example, the governor announced late Thursday she was lifting spectator restrictions on events such as high school sports, which had been limited to two per student athlete.

So Dumkrieger’s group is partnering with a national political fundraising firm to raise money to be used to defeat Reynolds, who is expected to seek reelection in 2022. What’s different is that the Dumkrieger is asking Iowans to able to make conditional contributions — pledges — to be collected only if Reynolds doesn’t take action his group believes are necessary. The benchmark will be Iowa going over 200 ICU beds by March 31. As of Thursday, the state reported 119 Iowa COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

“This campaign lets Iowans keep pressure on the governor to do what’s right,” Dumkrieger said.

Steve Lavine, CEO of LevelField, which is working with Dumkrieger, said the objective is not to put more money into politics, but “to give regular people a seat at the table.”

“The goal is to influence the political process without corrupting it further” by turning small pledges into “a countervailing force that makes (Reynolds) think twice” with no money changing hands, he explained.

This approach was used unsuccessfully in an effort to pressure Maine Sen. Susan Collins to vote against confirming President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanaugh. Collins voted to confirm and defeated her Democratic challenger in November. LevelField was not involved in that campaign.

In Iowa, if Reynolds takes necessary steps, such as a stronger mask mandate, broader capacity limits and further limits on indoor gatherings, and hospital capacity remains below that threshold, then pledges will go away, Lavine and Dumkrieger explain. If hospitals go over capacity, then people who pledge will be billed and the funds will be part of a media and digital campaign during the next gubernatorial election

Reynolds’s actions have been guided by “deep-pocketed donors,” Dumkrieger said.

“If campaign dollars are what moves the governor, then it’s time we, as Iowans, come together and have our voice heard in a language the governor understands,” Dumkrieger said.

Pledged contributions gives small-dollar donors an ability “to take a stand when politicians take the wrong side of important issues — without putting more money into the system,” Lavine said.

For more on the campaign, visit http://levelfield.health/iowa.

