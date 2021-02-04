Iowa state court administrator announces resignation after serving three years in the role

DES MOINES — The state court administrator for the Iowa Judicial Branch announced his resignation Thursday after running the day-to-day operations of the eight district courts since September 2017.

Todd Nuccio’s last day will be April 30, according to a news release. He became the principal judicial administrator when David Boyd retired after serving 40 years with the courts.

“On behalf of the entire judicial branch I would like to thank Todd for his efforts to advance the administration of justice in Iowa and wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen said in a statement.

Nuccio, in a statement, thanked the justices, judges of the eight judicial districts and the judicial branch staff for their support over the last three years.

“I have had the privilege of serving alongside an incredible team of dedicated professionals at every level of organization,” Nuccio said. “These individuals have demonstrated strength, courage, flexibility, adaptability, and perseverance in overcoming a confluence of once-in-a-century challenges. The selflessness and unwavering spirit I have witnessed exemplifies the true definition of public service.”

Nuccio had been in court administration for more than 30 years when he accepted the court administrator’s position. He was previously the trial court administrator for the 26th Judicial District of North Carolina in Charlotte. He started out as assistant court administrator in the 7th Judicial District in Davenport.

The state court administrator is the principal administrative officer of the branch and responsible for the day-to-day management of the courts system. The state court administrator also serves as executive secretary to the Iowa Commission on Judicial Qualifications and the State Judicial Nominating Commission and is the administrator of the Iowa Judicial Retirement System.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com