Government

Iowa Senate approves E-Verify mandate

Bill faces uncertain future in House

Sen. Joe Bolkcom D-Iowa City
Sen. Joe Bolkcom D-Iowa City
/
2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION ARTICLES

08:23PM | Tue, April 02, 2019

Iowa Senate approves E-Verify mandate

08:21PM | Tue, April 02, 2019

Public land acquisition bill advances in Iowa House

08:47PM | Mon, April 01, 2019

Iowa House GOP approves $33 million increase for Iowa education

08:31PM | Mon, April 01, 2019

Lower penalty for minor pot infraction, Iowa senators say

07:11PM | Mon, April 01, 2019

Traffic cameras, felon voting rights in Iowa face deadline

08:07PM | Fri, March 29, 2019

State, public unions reach labor agreements in Iowa
View More 2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION Articles

DES MOINES — Every Iowa employer would be required to check a federal system to determine whether job applicants are legal residents of the country and eligible to work here.

That is the main requirement in a state-level immigration bill that advanced Tuesday at the Iowa Capitol.

Supporters say mandating employers use the federal E-Verify system to check the eligibility of all job applicants creates fairness by discouraging businesses from hiring individuals living in the country illegally, often paying them substandard wages.

Opponents express concern the federal system could mistakenly flag individuals who are eligible to work in the United States, causing lost wages.

It also could have a detrimental impact on Iowa farmers and the state’s agricultural economy, given the abundance of immigrant farm labor, said Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City.

Just 16 out of 1,000 E-Verify checks start with an erroneous flag on an individual who eventually is found to be eligible to work, according to federal data provided on the program’s website.

“I know people are uneasy about this, and you should be. Because in Iowa we rely on immigrants,” Bolkcom said during debate on the proposal.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Many businesses already use the federal E-Verify system, and it results in very few false flags, argued Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola, who presented Senate File 516.

Garrett said the bill would not have any adverse impact on a legal U.S. residents seeking employment.

“This bill has nothing to do with legal immigrants, only illegal immigrants,” he said. “The present system is very unfair to both legal workers, legal employees, and law-abiding businesses that want to comply with the law.”

The Senate approved the bill, 33-14. Four Democratic senators — Tony Bisignano of Des Moines, Bill Dotzler of Waterloo, Eric Giddens of Cedar Falls and Rich Taylor of Mount Pleasant — joined Republicans in supporting the bill. One Republican, Mark Lofgren of Muscatine, joined Democrats in opposing it.

The proposal now heads to the Iowa House, where it faces an uncertain future. If it is not approved by a House committee this week, it becomes ineligible for considering this session.

l Comments: (563) 383-2492; erin.murphy@lee.net

Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

All articles by Erin

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE 2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION ARTICLES ...

Public land acquisition bill advances in Iowa House

Iowa House GOP approves $33 million increase for Iowa education

Lower penalty for minor pot infraction, Iowa senators say

Traffic cameras, felon voting rights in Iowa face deadline

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What we know so far about the changes to Iowa's Medicaid managed-care program

Most Iowa property assessments increase in 2019

Victim found dead at Cedar Rapids condominium fire

University of Iowa wants to erect 'gateway monuments' across campus

'Letter to My Body' exhibit at Iowa public libraries reveals people's thoughts on their physical selves

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.