CORONAVIRUS

Average number of new coronavirus cases increases in Iowa

7 deaths reported in state; Iowa County reports first victim

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a Tuesday news conference in Urba
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a Tuesday news conference in Urbandale. (Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press)
Iowa on Wednesday reported 461 new positive COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m., for a total of 32,388.

The new cases brought the seven-day rolling average to 443, the highest average since May 7, when the average was 510.

The rolling seven-day average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests in a county or state over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette every day with the new data.

Seven new deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 732.

That total does not include the first death in Iowa County in Eastern Iowa, as confirmed by the county’s Department of Public Health on Tuesday, a death that is not yet reflected in the state’s total.

Webster County reported two deaths, with Bremer, Clarke, Crawford, Monroe and Polk counties reporting one each.

The state reported 6,191 people were tested for the coronavirus, with 7.45 percent testing positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 remained at 165, and the number of patients in intensive care units also remained steady at 44. Patients on ventilators increased from 20 to 23.

Johnson, Linn

Johnson County saw its 22nd day of double-digit increases, reporting 30 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The county's seven-day rolling average of new cases dropped from 27 to 26.

Linn County reported 15 new positive cases, increasing the seven-day rolling average to 15.

Care Facilities

Edgewood Convalescent Home in Delaware County was removed from the list of long-term care facility with outbreaks, meaning three or more cases among residents and staff.

Two care facilities were added to the outbreak list — Sunny View Care Center in Polk County and Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing at Gowrie in Webster County. Sunny View Care Center is reporting 32 cases, with 22 recovered. Pearl Valley is reporting three cases.

The numbers

These are the 10 counties with the highest number of coronavirus cases:

1. Polk County: 6,796

2. Woodbury County: 3,261

3. Black Hawk County: 2,341

4. Buena Vista County: 1,724

5. Johnson County: 1,355

6. Linn County: 1,311

7. Dallas County: 1,293

See more Iowa coronavirus charts and maps

8. Marshall County: 1,062

9. Scott County: 854

10 Story County: 809

These are the counties that reported double-digit increases in the past 24 hours:

1. Polk County: 115

2. Scott County: 37

3. Dubuque County: 30

4. Johnson County: 30

5. Black Hawk County: 26

6. Pottawattamie County: 18

7. Story County: 16

8. Linn County: 15

Here are the counties, with more than 50 cases, with the top percentage increases in new cases:

1. Des Moines County: 4.5%

2. Scott County: 4.5%

3. Dubuque County: 4.1%

4. Franklin County: 3.3%

5. Pottawattamie County: 2.4%

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.

Covid19
brooklyn_draisey

The Gazette

All articles by Brooklyn

