Iowa River to rise in Iowa City, but fall short of flood stage

Rain falls on the emergency spillway at the Coralville Lake on Saturday, July 5, 2014. (The Gazette)
Rain falls on the emergency spillway at the Coralville Lake on Saturday, July 5, 2014. (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY - Parts of Iowa City could be impacted by increased outflow at the Coralville Lake Reservoir, city officials warned Tuesday.

In a press release, Iowa City Parks and Recreation Director Juli Seydell Johnson said heavy rains have led to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to increase outflow at the reservoir from 6,000 cubic feet per second to 10,000 cfs.

Seydell Johnson said some parks and trails could be impacted by this change, but said there is “no major flooding event” expected with the increased outflow. According to the National Weather Service, the Iowa River at Iowa City is currently at 15.89 feet and is forecast to reach 19.7 feet by 7 p.m. July 1. That is below the action stage of 21 feet and minor flood stage of 23.5 feet.

Seydell Johnson said the city has closed the Iowa River Trail at the Highway 6 underpass until further notice due to the rising river. Pedestrians and bicyclists are advised to seek an alternate route.

