Finkenauer pushes to cancel student debt for victims of for-profit 'bad actors'

Flanked by Kirkwood President Lori Sundberg and freshman U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, Jeff O’Brien on Monday shared how the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute manipulated him into taking high-interest loans and unnecessary courses that cost him tens of thousands and left him with nothing.

O’Brien, a now 30-year-old U.S. Army Reserve veteran working as a virtual design and construction manager in Cedar Rapids, serves as an example of those Finkenauer hopes to help with new legislation she’s introducing this week.

The “Relief for Defrauded Students Act of 2019” aims to cancel the debt of defrauded students and return to those victims of deceptive practices any money they’ve paid toward the predatory loans.

ITT Technical Institute, which closed abruptly in 2016 and filed for bankruptcy, serves as a prime example of a “bad actor” for-profit college that Finkenauer said scammed Americans by “not accurately representing their costs, promising job skills without any attempt to actually teach them, hiding high-loan default rates, and lying to students about whether their credits would be recognized.”

“It’s just wrong, and it’s not how I was taught you treat people in Iowa or in our country,” Finkenauer said.

She noted a federal rule already exists requiring the U.S. Department of Education provide relief to students who can prove they’ve been defrauded by the suspect colleges.

“But unfortunately, that rule right now isn’t being enforced,” she said.

In fact, more than 158,000 claims have been made for Department of Education relief — including one from O’Brien.

“But none have been acted upon,” Finkenauer said. “This bill will change that and will provide students with federal loans the relief they’re required to receive but just aren’t getting.”

Turning to O’Brien, she said, “We’re going to fight like hell in D.C. to fix this.”

O’Brien — who went to high school in Williamsburg — started his higher education journey in 2007 at nearby Kirkwood Community College, where he earned an associate degree in architectural technology. He transferred to University of Northern Iowa but didn’t enjoy it and left to take some time off and work.

In 2012, hoping to resume his pursuit of a bachelor’s in project and construction management, O’Brien reached out to ITT Tech — having seen its ads and presence in Cedar Rapids. During registration, though, advisers told O’Brien his Kirkwood degree wouldn’t suffice and he would need an ITT associate degree before pursuing its bachelor’s program.

“I agreed only because I was given the chance to test out of a majority of the classes,” O’Brien said.

He earned the associate prerequisite in six months, in lieu of the traditional two years. But four months into the ITT bachelor’s program, O’Brien learned the degree he wanted no longer would be offered in Cedar Rapids. He would have to commute two hours to Clive to continue.

“I was rather angry,” he said.

Instead of managing the inconvenience and remaining with ITT, O’Brien a short time later enlisted in the Army. Following basic training, he returned in pursuit of an ITT bachelor’s degree — after they created an online path for his program.

But two years later — in the last week of his capstone class — O’Brien learned he was missing a course necessary for graduation.

“ITT Tech mismanaged the order of classes needed for graduation,” he said.

O’Brien was offered the option of testing out of that required course or delaying graduation and taking it. Because he already had a project management job, O’Brien opted to take the class.

“I intended to learn something new to better strengthen my knowledge,” he said. “But three days later, the school closed.”

O’Brien never received the ITT bachelor’s degree he was so close to earning — even after taking out a private loan with a 9.8 percent interest rate and a student loan with a 6.8 percent rate.

And with the school’s closure and bankruptcy — along with a class-action lawsuit that landed more than $168 million in debt relief nationally for 18,664 former ITT students — the associate degree he earned there means little, O’Brien told The Gazette.

“ITT Technical Institute did nothing for me but take time and money,” O’Brien said. “The time I cannot get back. But hopefully the money I can.”

O’Brien paid ITT Tech about $25,000, with about $15,000 in outstanding loans. He’s currently working with his lender to get some of the relief made available through a recent settlement with Student CU Connect CUSO LLC — a credit union service organization that offered “deceptive” loans to help finance ITT students’ tuition.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller last month announced $1.4 million in debt relief was on its way for 143 former ITT Tech students as part of the 44-state settlement.

And Finkenauer’s proposal goes further, aiming to cancel the debt for any defrauded borrower and return to the borrower any payment on the predatory loans.

“Getting nearly $15,000 knocked off my student loans would allow me to save for retirement, pay off our house, and hopefully one day expand my family,” O’Brien said.

FInkenauer’s staff told The Gazette, in forgiving the loans, the Department of Education will continue its pursuit to recoup losses from “bad actors” through various means — even in instances involving bankruptcy.

Kirkwood President Sundberg said she supports the bill, as does Iowa Attorney General Miller, who in a statement said hundreds of Iowans have been waiting months and even years for remittance. Boasting his office has secured more than $11 million in debt relief or other assistance for Iowans who borrowed to attend ITT, Corinthian College, or other for-profit schools, Miller said many are still waiting on loan forgiveness.

“Only 17 percent of the Iowans who have applied for relief through borrower defense to repayment have received help,” he said in a statement. “Legislation is needed because the U.S. Department of Education isn’t doing enough, and we’re pleased that Rep. Finkenauer has proposed a remedy.”

