CORONAVIRUS

Iowa reports double-digit coronavirus increases in Johnson and Linn County, 358 cases statewide

A medical worker gives a thumbs up to a resident after taking a sample for testing for the coronavirus Covid19 at the Te
A medical worker gives a thumbs up to a resident after taking a sample for testing for the coronavirus Covid19 at the Test Iowa site at the Kirkwood Continuing Education Training Center, 101 50th Avenue SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:12PM | Thu, June 18, 2020

Iowa reports double-digit coronavirus increases in Johnson and Linn Co ...

12:01AM | Thu, June 18, 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, Ju ...

03:18PM | Wed, June 17, 2020

Over 50 counties with coronavirus related deaths, new long-term care o ...

02:53PM | Wed, June 17, 2020

University of Iowa will move to virtual instruction after Thanksgiving
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

The state reported 358 new positive cases in the state, for a total of 24,737 cases total, with double-digit increases in Johnson County and Linn County.

Johnson County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and 19 cases in Linn County. Johnson County remains as the 8th highest county for total cases with 685, while Linn County holds 1048 cases as the 6th highest county. The increase in Linn County is the highest 1-day increase since May 6.

Willow Gardens Care Center located in Marion also reported a total of 17 cases and 6 recovered. Mitchell Village Care Center in Polk County was removed from the current outbreak list.

Of the 5,194 test results, 4,836 have come back negative and 359 positive, for a 6.89% positive rate for the 24-hour period.

Comments: (319) 398-8372; alexandra.skores@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:12PM | Thu, June 18, 2020

Iowa reports double-digit coronavirus increases in Johnson and Linn Co ...

12:01AM | Thu, June 18, 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, Ju ...

03:18PM | Wed, June 17, 2020

Over 50 counties with coronavirus related deaths, new long-term care o ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
alexandra_Skores

The Gazette

All articles by Alexandra

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, June 18

Over 50 counties with coronavirus related deaths, new long-term care outbreaks

University of Iowa will move to virtual instruction after Thanksgiving

Iowa has virus cases other than coronavirus

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids patrol Sgt. Lucas Jones fired over violating policies

Watch: Black Iowa athletes discuss experiences with racism, hopes for change

20-year-old shot and killed, Cedar Rapids police investigating homicide

University of Iowa's biggest college preparing for layoffs, pay cuts, furloughs

This is not a new problem for the University of Iowa

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate