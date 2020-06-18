Iowa reports double-digit coronavirus increases in Johnson and Linn County, 358 cases statewide

The state reported 358 new positive cases in the state, for a total of 24,737 cases total, with double-digit increases in Johnson County and Linn County.

Johnson County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and 19 cases in Linn County. Johnson County remains as the 8th highest county for total cases with 685, while Linn County holds 1048 cases as the 6th highest county. The increase in Linn County is the highest 1-day increase since May 6.

Willow Gardens Care Center located in Marion also reported a total of 17 cases and 6 recovered. Mitchell Village Care Center in Polk County was removed from the current outbreak list.

Of the 5,194 test results, 4,836 have come back negative and 359 positive, for a 6.89% positive rate for the 24-hour period.

