CORONAVIRUS

Iowa reports 5 more coronavirus deaths

It's the lowest daily death toll in days

Members of the Iowa National Guard work the check-in tent for testing patients at the Kirkwood Community College Test Io
Members of the Iowa National Guard work the check-in tent for testing patients at the Kirkwood Community College Test Iowa coronavirus testing site in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:54AM | Sun, May 17, 2020

Iowa reports 5 more coronavirus deaths

09:51AM | Sun, May 17, 2020

Iowa rebuilds PPE stockpile after deals with unusual sources

08:41AM | Sun, May 17, 2020

Coronavirus masks a boon for crooks who hide their faces

12:38PM | Sat, May 16, 2020

Saturday sees lowest number of new coronavirus cases in Iowa for the w ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — The state Sunday reported five more deaths due to the novel coronavirus — the first time in six days Iowa has not seen a double-digit daily death tally.

The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported 323 new positive cases of the disease, up from Saturday’s report.

A total of 14,651 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the disease was confirmed March 8 in Iowa. The state death total is 351.

Saturday saw 279 positive cases, the lowest amount in a week, and 10 deaths. There were 374 positive cases reported Friday and 18 deaths.

Current hospitalizations decreased Sunday from 387 to 376. There was one new long-term care facility outbreak in the state reported, bringing that total to 37.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:54AM | Sun, May 17, 2020

Iowa reports 5 more coronavirus deaths

09:51AM | Sun, May 17, 2020

Iowa rebuilds PPE stockpile after deals with unusual sources

08:41AM | Sun, May 17, 2020

Coronavirus masks a boon for crooks who hide their faces
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Johnson

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa rebuilds PPE stockpile after deals with unusual sources

Coronavirus masks a boon for crooks who hide their faces

Saturday sees lowest number of new coronavirus cases in Iowa for the week

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 16: 10 more deaths reported

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa researchers project hundreds more coronavirus deaths

Ashton Kutcher surprises University of Iowa honors students with graduation message

What does it mean to go to church in a pandemic?

First look at the economic impact of COVID-19 on Iowa's economy

Will Iowa leaders take a cue from Trump's regulatory wreckage?

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate