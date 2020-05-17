Iowa reports 5 more coronavirus deaths

CEDAR RAPIDS — The state Sunday reported five more deaths due to the novel coronavirus — the first time in six days Iowa has not seen a double-digit daily death tally.

The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported 323 new positive cases of the disease, up from Saturday’s report.

A total of 14,651 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the disease was confirmed March 8 in Iowa. The state death total is 351.

Saturday saw 279 positive cases, the lowest amount in a week, and 10 deaths. There were 374 positive cases reported Friday and 18 deaths.

Current hospitalizations decreased Sunday from 387 to 376. There was one new long-term care facility outbreak in the state reported, bringing that total to 37.

