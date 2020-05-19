CORONAVIRUS

Iowa regulator praises Tyson for response in Perry

Reynolds defends OSHA handling of worker complaint

The Tyson Foods pork plant is seen April 22 in Perry. U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, is seeking an investigation into Iow
The Tyson Foods pork plant is seen April 22 in Perry. U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, is seeking an investigation into Iowa OSHA’s response to an April 11 worker’s complaint about coronavirus spreading at the plant, where 730 workers tested positive for the virus in May. Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday defended the response, saying the office followed “normal and their appropriate process.” (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

07:38PM | Tue, May 19, 2020

Iowa regulator praises Tyson for response in Perry

07:32PM | Tue, May 19, 2020

Iowa among states sharing COVID-19 data with police

05:48PM | Tue, May 19, 2020

University of Iowa seeking bids for branded face masks

04:42PM | Tue, May 19, 2020

Iowa delivering face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and funding for Jun ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

A safety regulator praised Tyson Foods for providing a written response two days after learning of a complaint alleging the coronavirus was spreading at its pork processing plant in Perry, where a major outbreak was later confirmed.

Iowa Occupational Safety and Health records, reported Monday by the Associated Press, show the complaint was filed April 11, Iowa OSHA did not contact Tyson until April 20 and gave the company one week to respond.

The agency closed the inquiry April 28 after determining that Tyson’s response outlining its safety efforts at the plant was satisfactory. No inspection was conducted.

On May 5, the state announced 730 workers at the plant tested positive for coronavirus.

Tyson Foods released documents Tuesday showing it responded to the complaint April 22 with an undated letter from its plant manager — days earlier than reflected in OSHA’s file.

An Iowa OSHA industrial hygienist thanked Tyson officials “for your diligence” in responding two days after being notified of the complaint, which charged that plant workers were not social distancing.

Tyson said it had taken steps to protect Perry employees before then, including taking worker temperatures, encouraging them to wear face coverings and installing workstation dividers.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday defended Iowa OSHA’s response to the complaint, noting it originally came in on a Saturday. She said the agency reached out to Tyson within one workweek and determined the complaint didn’t warrant a site visit because of the company’s proactive measures.

“It appears that they followed normal and their appropriate process,” she said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, has demanded an investigation into OSHA’s handling of the complaint.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

07:38PM | Tue, May 19, 2020

Iowa regulator praises Tyson for response in Perry

07:32PM | Tue, May 19, 2020

Iowa among states sharing COVID-19 data with police

05:48PM | Tue, May 19, 2020

University of Iowa seeking bids for branded face masks
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa among states sharing COVID-19 data with police

University of Iowa seeking bids for branded face masks

Iowa delivering face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and funding for June 2 primary election

Coronavirus trends point to more Iowa businesses reopening

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Rare disease linked to coronavirus in children found in Cedar Rapids, hospital officials confirm

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 26 years for knowingly infecting two women, one minor with HIV

University of Iowa extends business dean search after unveiling three finalists

Sales soaring at Walmart, Home Depot; Pier 1 to cease operations

UI English program helps anthologize Iowa high school writing

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate