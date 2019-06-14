Government

On Iowa Politics Podcast: coming attractions, pursuit of fame, and a presidential snub

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a copy of a deal with Mexico on immigration and trade as he speaks to the news media prior to departing for travel to Iowa from the White House in Washington, U.S., June 11, 2019. The document says the U.S.-Mexico migrant agreement reached last week includes a regional asylum plan and that Mexico agreed to examine its laws and potentially change them in order to implement the deal. REUTERS/Leah Millis
This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast covers coming attractions, the pursuit of fame, and a presidential snub.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show features The Gazette’s James Lynch, Brett Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and BackDrop.

