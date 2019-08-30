Podcasts

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Winnowing The Field and Iowa's Virtual Caucuses

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast covers the winnowing of the democratic primary field and the threat to Iowa's first in the nation status.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Brett Heyworth  of the Sioux City Journal, Ed Tibbets of the Quad City Times, Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Lee Newspaper Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Rhythmxity.

