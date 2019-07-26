Government

On Iowa Politics Podcast: A Veep Visit, is Iowa a Toss-Up, and the Mueller Hearings

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Intelligence Committee at a hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast covers Vice President Mike Pence’s Iowa visit, could Iowa turn blue in 2020, and a breakdown of Robert Mueller’s recent appearanc to discuss his investigation of President Trump.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch, Ed Tibbetts of the Quad City times, and Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier,

The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Imperfekt.

