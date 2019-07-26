On Iowa Politics Podcast: A Veep Visit, is Iowa a Toss-Up, and the Mueller Hearings

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast covers Vice President Mike Pence’s Iowa visit, could Iowa turn blue in 2020, and a breakdown of Robert Mueller’s recent appearanc to discuss his investigation of President Trump.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch, Ed Tibbetts of the Quad City times, and Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier,

The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Imperfekt.