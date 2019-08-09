Government

On Iowa Politics Podcast: A New poll, State Fair soapbox, Scholten is in, and gun violence

Vice President Joe Biden talks with supporters at the opening of his campaign office in Iowa City on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. The presidential candidate and current front runner stopped in to visit with a crowd of supporters on his way through Iowa, where he will also make an appearance at the State Fair. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast covers the state fair and candidate speeches, gun violence vs farm policy at the state fair, Scholten wins big, and a new primary poll.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Lee Newspaper Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Johnny on Point.

