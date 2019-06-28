Government

On Iowa Politics Podcast: not that Joe, an open seat, and Democrat debates!

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), right, speaks to former Vice President Joe Biden, left, as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) looks on during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS)
This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast covers a rare open seat in Iowa and the Democrat debates.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show features The Gazette’s James Lynch, Ed Tibbetts of the Quad City times, Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, and Erin Murphy, the Lee Newspaper Statehouse Bureau Chief, and Gazette Columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Dead Larry.

