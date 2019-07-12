Government

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Dropping out, dropping in, on the trail, and around the house

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) hugs Ida Lewison, 7, after signing a box of Special K cereal for her during a Fourth of July House Party in Indianola, Iowa, U.S., July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
The Gazette

This week On Iowa Politics talks about tdropping out, dropping in, democrats on the trail, and around the House. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted James Lynch of the Cedar Rapids Gazette and features Brett Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal and Gazette Columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Johnny On Point.

