Government

Girl power, a special session, a heartfelt endorsement, and the King town halls

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) speaks to the media following their weekly policy luncheon on April 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. Congress is back in session this week after a two week spring break. (Pete Marovich/Getty Images/TNS)
Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) speaks to the media following their weekly policy luncheon on April 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. Congress is back in session this week after a two week spring break. (Pete Marovich/Getty Images/TNS)
The Gazette

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast talks girl power, a special session, a heartfelt endorsement, and the King town halls.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show features The Gazette’s James Lynch, Brett Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Ed Tibbetts of the Quad City times, and Lee Newspaper Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy.

The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Imperfekt.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

ACLU of Iowa, again, sues state for exemption to transgender-related services

Johnson County orders mandatory flood evacuations for a few properties near Iowa River

Iowa Supreme Court sides with Dakota Access on eminent domain case

EPA approves year-round sale of E15 ethanol

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Big shift: Iowa City school attendance rezonings will affect 21 elementaries

Cedar Rapids man connected to Christopher Bagley's death bonds out on drug charges

Country rockers Alabama mark 50 years with tour, performing tonight at U.S. Cellular Center

Chew on this: Two new breweries opening, plus two small town cafes and Cafe Saint Pio are open

Eastern Iowa to get $60 million rail car shop

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.