Government

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Ernst and Trump re-election bids and Democrat debate prep

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst answers a question during a Buchanan County Town Hall Meeting at Independence Junior/Senior High School in Independence on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The town hall was part of her annual 99 county tour. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst answers a question during a Buchanan County Town Hall Meeting at Independence Junior/Senior High School in Independence on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The town hall was part of her annual 99 county tour. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
The Gazette

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast covers Ernst and Trump re-election bids, Democrats prep for primary debates, and more.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by Erin Murphy the State Capitol Bureau Chief for Lee Enterprises and features Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Kelly PardeKooper.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Opportunity Zones put developers in the driver's seat

Reparations 'pretty darned complicated, Sen. Joni Ernst says

Iowa unemployment rate remains steady

Iowa has increased K-12 funding since recession, but some lawmakers aren't celebrating

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Generations young and old share stories, crafts, at Ladd Library program

U.S. House unveils anti-robocall bill

15-year-old arrested in connection to Mercer Park shooting

Strawberries, root beer, and a patriotic picnic: Iowa food events June 22 and 23

Eastern Iowa biodiesel plant announces monarch butterfly habitat

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.