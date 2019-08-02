Government

Debate stage doubleheader and the state of the race

Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris gesture on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast covers the twenty 2020 candidates and recaps the current state of the Democratic primary.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch with co-hosts Brett Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Ed Tibbetts of the Quad City Times, and Thomas Nelson of the WaterlooCedar Falls Courier,

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Pat Smith & Rich Wagor.

