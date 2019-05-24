Government

On Iowa Politics Podcast: the congressional races continue to take shape

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) speaks to the media following their weekly policy luncheon on April 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. Congress is back in session this week after a two week spring break. (Pete Marovich/Getty Images/TNS)
The Gazette

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast covers the Iowa congressional races.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show features The Gazette’s James Lynch, Ed Tibbetts of the Quad City times, Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Dream Thieves.

