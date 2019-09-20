Government

Iowa officials: Anamosa prison staffer assaulted by inmate

Living Unit C, or the South Cell House contains as seen from N. High Street in Anamosa, photographed on Thursday September 3, 2015. The 130-year-old prison was built beginning in 1873 when 20 inmates from Fort Madison were brought to begin construction. The prison is mostly constructed of limestone and earned the nickname the White Palace of the West. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Associated Press

ANAMOSA, Iowa — Iowa state prison officials say an Anamosa State Penitentiary corrections officer has been assaulted by an inmate.

Officials say in a news release that the officer was working at his post Friday morning when an inmate jumped across the officer’s desk and kicked him in the face. The inmate then landed several closed-fist strikes on the officer. The officer used defensive tactics to subdue the inmate until additional staff could respond moments later and restrain the inmate.

The officer suffered a broken nose, was treated at a hospital and released. Officials say the inmate had no major injuries from the incident.

This incident remains under investigation.

