Government

Iowa National Guard sending 250 to U.S. Capitol

Help from all states requested for inauguration

Sgt. Chris Peterson of Dyersville, with the Alpha Co., 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the Iowa National Guard, uses
Sgt. Chris Peterson of Dyersville, with the Alpha Co., 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the Iowa National Guard, uses a chain saw Aug. 15 to cut limbs off a downed tree as cleanup after the derecho continued in southeast Cedar Rapids. Engineers with the unit were assisting utility companies with debris removal so line work could progress. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

DES MOINES — The Iowa National Guard plans to send 250 members to assist in security efforts in the nation’s capital during nest week’s inauguration, the Iowa Guard’s leader said Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Ben Corell said the U.S. National Guard requested assistance from all U.S. states, territories and districts. Corell said the plan is for the 250 Iowa Guard members to travel to Washington, D.C., this weekend.

Corell said he could not elaborate on what assignments the Iowa Guard members will be given once they reach the capital.

Security efforts have increased ever since the Jan. 6 mob siege on the U.S. Capitol as supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump tried to stop Congress from certifying the results of last November’s election, which Trump lost.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the violence.

“Because of events that have occurred, they’ve increased the security posture, which has increased the demand signal for not only law enforcement but National Guard,” Corell told reporters Thursday, just after completing his annual condition of the Guard address to the Iowa Legislature.

“There are thousands of Guardsmen, thousands of law enforcement professionals that are already in the area. They’re erecting barricades to protect critical infrastructure, and wherever the need is from the Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen that moved to D.C., (local law enforcement officials) will probably put them in place.”

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Ban on 'gay panic defense' again moves forward in Iowa House

Rep. Ashley Hinson lands seat on U.S. House Appropriations Committee

Bill that would reinstate limited death penalty advances in Iowa Senate

Gov. Reynolds names new chief operating officer, moves Paul Trombino to Homeland Security

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New medical marijuana manufacturer coming to Cedar Rapids

Officials don't know when Linn County residents can expect COVID vaccine

Medical marijuana outlet in Iowa City off, at least for now

Fact Checker: Reynolds' Condition of the State claims mostly true

Linn County's new marijuana policy is good, not great

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.