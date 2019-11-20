Government

Iowa, Midwest propane shortage has Sen. Grassley pushing for action

Early cold weather has created heighten demand

Sen. Chuck Grassley answers a question at a town hall meeting at the public library in Anamosa on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Grassley answered questions on topics ranging from trade to immigration and social security. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Following calls from Iowa officials, a federal energy agency is ordering pipeline company to shift distribution of liquid propane to Iowa and other Midwest states where demand by farmers and homeowners is outstripping the supply.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has ordered an alternative dispute resolution process to address the propane shortage in the upper Midwest. The move, following calls from Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Midwest officials, should provide emergency transportation of propane to the Midwest for 30 days.

“It’s a good first step and I’m glad to see (the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) is taking this issue seriously,” Grassley said Wednesday during his weekly call with reporters.

Liquid propane is used to dry corn, heat homes and livestock facilities, and run businesses. Demand is high because of early cold weather this fall. Also, a wet spring that delayed planting has extended the harvesting season to overlap with the home heating season.

“I’ve heard from farmers, propane marketers, co-ops and manufacturers in Iowa about how the lack of access to propane is affecting operations and threatening livelihoods,” Grassley said.

The alternative dispute resolution process will bring together pipeline companies, shippers and others to explore actions the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the industry can take to alleviate the shortage of propane, Grassley said.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

