$125 million to help local governments in Iowa defray pandemic costs

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before speaking at a news conference July 30 on the state's guidance for re
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before speaking at a news conference July 30 on the state’s guidance for returning to school in response to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
JOHNSTON — Local governments in Iowa will be in line to receive a total of $125 million in federal CARES Act money to help them defray unexpected costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday.

The governor told a news conference she was committing about 10 percent of Iowa’s $1.25 billion in previously approved federal COVID-19 aid to cities and counties for direct expenses incurred in response to COVID-19.

About $100 million in reimbursement will be divided among eligible cities and counties — 60 percent to cities and 40 percent to counties based on population using 2019 census data, she said. The remaining $25 million would be used to cover local Federal Emergency Management Agency match requirements, with any unused funds being reallocated to local governments.

Reynolds told reporters the federal money can be used to reimburse for COVID-19 expenses such as medical supplies and equipment, personal protective equipment, sanitizing products, testing supplies and ventilators, as well as other COVID-19 expenses such as payroll costs for public health/safety personnel, emergency staffing and overtime medical transportation, costs associated with enhanced 211 services, and technology expenses.

