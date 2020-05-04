Reopening the state an 'imminent public health threat,' Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker says

CEDAR RAPIDS — As the governor takes steps to reopen Iowa, Linn County Supervisors discuss how they will advise city leaders organizing summer parades and other gatherings, and how they might course correct if hospitalizations or mortality numbers spike.

An unnamed private school asking for advice on their graduation ceremony and cities hoping to hold summer events have reached out to county supervisors asking for guidance after the announcement last month that the Freedom Festival is canceled, Supervisor Brent Oleson said. The Freedom Festival leaders said the decision was made after consulting with Linn County Public Health.

While Supervisor Stacey Walker said it is up to private organizations to make their own decisions, Linn County Public Health can relay guidance they receive from the state or federal level.

In Linn County, gatherings of more than 10 are not permitted until after May 15.

Linn County Public Health Director Pramod Dwivedi said the county will continue to see an uptick in the virus until there is an effective treatment or vaccine and social distancing needs to continue.

“We’re talking about people — not only their health — but avoiding death,” Dwivedi said.

When the coronavirus first started appearing in China in December 2019, Pramod said Public Health officials thought the likelihood of it spreading to the U.S. was low. It was even lower of it spreading to Iowa.

“But see what’s happening?” Pramod said. “It’s going to wreak havoc if we are not careful.”

Supervisor Stacey Walker said holding an event that brings thousands of people together would further community spread.

“If this spirals out of control, I think the Board of Health would say you have to start shutting things down,” Walker said. “This is an imminent public health threat.”

Walker said it’s time the county begin having conversations about what a second wave of the virus will look like.

“One of my concerns is it’s obvious the governor is trying to move as quickly as possible to reopen the economy and seeking a return to normal,” Walker said. “She’s moving at a pretty good clip.”

Once people get the “green light” to reopen restaurants and bars, Walker said he believes a lot of people will begin gathering again, which could lead to “that second wave more quickly than predicted,” he said.

Walker said it will most likely take two weeks until after Linn County begins reopening to see the second wave of the virus.

The county began social distancing in March hoping not to overrun hospitals with people fighting the coronavirus, Walker said.

“If those numbers start spiking, I will be an advocate for us taking severe and decisive action to try to course correct,” he said.

The number of positive coronavirus tests are “just where we’re shining a light,” Walker said. “Our goal is to make sure people aren’t dying from this, and we’re not overburdening our hospital and public health infrastructure,” he said.

Supervisor Ben Rogers expressed disappointment with the number of people he saw over the weekend who weren’t wearing masks.

“What I observed was startling,” Rogers said. This still is very much community spread.”

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com