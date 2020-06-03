Legislature physically and politically distanced

DES MOINES — State lawmakers, some wearing protective gear due to coronavirus concerns, faced both physical and political distancing Wednesday as they reassembled to complete their 2020 session under unusual and unprecedented working conditions necessitated by health and safety worries.

Lawmakers paused this year’s budget and policy work in mid-March due to restrictions Gov. Kim Reynolds put on mass gatherings to slow the COVID-19 spread. They resumed policy debates and budget talks under the watchful eyes of staff, lobbyists and media at the Capitol and Iowans who tuned into online livestreams of committee meetings that sometime featured hard-to-follow video and audio feeds.

“It’s definitely a surreal scene, for sure. Everything is unusual,” said Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, in assessing a session resumption that included a mix of people observing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health precautions and legislators who took a business-as-usual approach to their Capitol return.

As part of the guidelines set out by Reynolds and state Department of Public Health experts, security personnel checked temperatures of people entering the Capitol and provided masks to those who wanted them but did not require their use.

Also, GOP leaders, in setting up Capitol safety protocols, said they were taking “an abundance of caution” by placing hand-sanitizing stations around the building and encouraging social-distancing protocols.

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined session being suspended due to a worldwide pandemic,” said Sen. Tim Kapucian, R-Keystone. “We have gone till the end of June before but that was due to budget differences.”

Some majority Republicans, such as Rep. Jeff Shipley, R-Fairfield, who told an outdoor rally on the Capitol’s west steps of Iowans opposed to vaccinations that he was refusing to “be governed by unsubstantiated health theories” and adding that “this virus isn’t even killing anybody.”

Shipley told the gathering, “I don’t know what to do anymore but just laugh at it. If you go in there and you’ll see a lot of lawmakers, the men and women we’ve elected to lead our state into health and prosperity and freedom, they’re covering their faces with a plastic face shield. I don’t understand this.”

Wahls said he is healthy but his mother has an autoimmune condition that puts her at risk in the COVID-19 outbreak and he was concerned about those in the Capitol who were not taking the precautions seriously.

“The Senate requires that you wear a tie,” he said. “If you can be required to wear a tie, you can be required to wear a mask.”

Members of the General Assembly — where Republicans hold sway by 32-18 in the Iowa Senate and 53-47 in the Iowa House — began Wednesday’s floor action by pausing for moments of silence for Iowans who have died or lost loved ones due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Dear God, we come to you in trying times. We come to you when our nation is in turmoil, when our state is in turmoil,” said Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines, in offering the opening House prayer against a backdrop of a spreading health crisis and protests over police treatment of minorities.

However, the Democrat representative’s call for efforts to stand together and work together quickly gave way to partisan divisions as legislators took up legislation designed to restore felon voting rights Wednesday and girded for a controversial abortion debate on Thursday.

The pandemic took center stage in the House Wednesday as Commerce Committee members took up legislation seeking to grant new liability protection against coronavirus-related lawsuits except in cases of where unnecessary risks were disregarded or malice was involved. The issue was added as an amendment to Senate File 2338, a measure designed to impose a $750,000 “hard cap” on medical malpractice non-economic damages that already had sparked controversy.

Lobbyists for groups, such as the Iowa Association of Business and Industry and the Iowa Hospital Association, argued for the COVID-19 liability protection, while representatives of the Iowa State Bar Association argued against putting limits on Iowans’ ability to recover damages for legitimate claims of wrongdoing.

J.D. Davis, an IABI lobbyist, said the proposed COVID-19 liability protections were narrow and would prevent the court system from becoming an institution used to lay blame for the spread of a pandemic in a way that would dampen efforts to rebuild Iowa’s economy or care for the ill.

At the start of Wednesday’s legislative session, House Democrats opposed several Republican proposals that changed the rules representatives will follow in setting a Friday “funnel” deadline for policy bills and making other adjustments that will guide efforts to conclude the 2020 work by next week.

Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames and ranking member of House Human Resources Committee, said she was upset majority Republicans planned to “play politics” by scheduling a Thursday debate on a divisive bill seeking a constitutional amendment regarding abortion at a time when lawmakers should be working together to keep Iowans healthy and combat the coronavirus outbreak.

“Scheduling a partisan debate over a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions in the midst of a pandemic is deeply offensive,” she said.

GOP leaders said their main focus is crafting a fiscal 2021 state budget plan and finishing their policy priorities. But as of Wednesday they were still trying to resolve their differences of next fiscal year’s spending plan.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com