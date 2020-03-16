Iowa lawmakers meeting to suspend session

DES MOINES — As it does every day, the Iowa House opened with a prayer, but Rep. Cecil Dolecheck noted lawmakers were at the Capitol Monday “under some very different circumstances.”

“Dear Lord” he prayed, “We’re faced with trying times with the advent of COVID-19. We’re here because we’ve been entrusted by our constituents to make decisions on their behalf.”

To that end, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said, “We’re going to do what we need to do to ensure the continuity of the state government and services and function of the state government.”

Already Gov. Kim Reynolds has recommended Iowa schools close for four weeks, and legislative leaders were meeting Monday to suspend their 2020 session for at least 30 days after Sunday’s discovery of “substantial community spread of COVID-19” in the state.

Suspending the session is not what Grassley expected to be doing last week when he left the Capitol.

The situation “when I left Thursday was completely different than where I’m standing today,” he said. “So we’re going to continue to monitor the situation as it changes.”

Legislative leaders are recommending a 30-day suspension and will re-evaluate then whether it’s safe to resume the session, which originally was scheduled to conclude April 21.

Lawmakers will be challenged to make decisions to help Iowans cope with the disruptions caused by the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, said House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City. State public health officials have confirmed 22 cases in Iowa, the last few attributed to community spread. Earlier cases had been traced to travel, most of then to the same cruise in Egypt.

“What we need to be focused on at all levels is minimizing the impact of those disruptions,” he said.

Lawmakers need to find ways to make sure Iowa children who aren’t in school continue to receive the food and supervision they need, that employers have what they need to run a business and that the health care system can withstand the pressure that may be placed on it.

“So that’s what we need to be focused on — just minimizing the disruption and making sure that for the state, life goes on,” Prichard said.

Before entering the Capitol, members of the public went through a screening process that included having their temperature taken and answering questions about sore throats, runny noses and travel outside the United States. Lawmakers did not have to go through the screening process.

Although both chambers gaveled in about 1 p.m., many members did not arrive at the Capitol until later. Leaders had a number of meetings to plan their actions, which might spill into Tuesday.

